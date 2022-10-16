SEBRING — Christina Henry learned to love law at her grandfather’s knee.
“My grandfather, Lionel Martin, talked to me about politics and law,” said Henry, Highlands County’s newest assistant state attorney. “I got that passion instilled in me, critical thinking, arguing, debating — through all my experiences with him, I knew I wanted to be a lawyer.”
She is the daughter of Renee, her Haitian mother and Chris, her Jamaican father; the two moved to Florida and raised her.
“Like my grandfather, they were born in the Caribbean,” she said. “I went to Lake Placid Christian School, went to elementary school in Lake Placid and attended Sebring High School,” she said.
While at SHS, she loved history so much that she enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Program, which helped her earn college credits. From there she attended Central Florida University where she joined the National Black Law Students Association, and Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Chapter.
“We got to hear from experienced lawyers who visited with us, so I got to see the whole scope of what I was going to get myself into,” she said with a laugh.
While at Florida State University law school, she took part in the moot court trial team. By the way, she joins a list of FSU law school alumni who now argue before the bar in the Highlands County courthouse.
Why the prosecution side?
“I always loved litigation and just loved the mock trial team,” she says. “You learn procedure, discovery, pretrial strategy, everything. You learn the whole of it. I wanted to go into criminal litigation because it is the most engaging kind of law. You spend much more time in the courtroom. Civil cases are often settled before one gets to court.”
She also loves cross examining witnesses and countering evidence.
“You have to really pay attention to opposing counsel to hit all those points,” she says. “You have to be fast on your feet.”
Henry loves hanging out with friends and family (though she may not have that much spare time) and loves to travel. She’ll start out in misdemeanor court before County Court Judge Anthony C. Ritenour, handling DUIs, trespassing, driving without a license, truancy and other cases.
“I’m very excited to be back home in Highlands County with my family and friends,” she says. “This is a great place to work.”