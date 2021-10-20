LAKE PLACID — Rev. Doctor Robin Reed was recently installed as the 13th pastor of St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Rev. Robin seeks to bring stability to the church that has searched to understand God’s Will and Ways that have affected the parish this past year.
Rev. Elizabeth Nelson was the loved pastor of the parish for 21 years. She reached the required diocese’s retirement age of 72. She resigned and a year long search for a new rector commenced with the appointment of another dynamic Rector, Father Bert Daly. Daly came from Starke, Florida but had strong ties in Highlands County.
Daly instantly built a loving relationship with his congregation as well as the Lake Placid community. The parishioners however were shocked to learn that his life was cut short as he was found deceased of a heart attack behind his vehicle at a stop light in Arcadia. It was difficult to understand God’s plan.
The parish expected another long search for a new Rector. Father Tom Seitz, a retired priest, assisted by Rev. Deacon Maurice McGee, celebrated the weekly Eucharist until God heard the prayers of the people and sent a deacon who was soon to be ordained a priest. That is Rev. Doctor Robin Reed. She was welcomed with joy this past summer.
Reed was born in Rochester, New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and zoology from Ohio Wesleyan. She earned her master’s in counseling psychology and her Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Psychology from Ohio State University. She went on to serve as a staff psychologist and had her own private practice.
She then joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to VA hospitals throughout the country providing psychological assessment, therapy for couples, families and groups with emphasis on evidence-based programs and interventions. She retired as a lieutenant commander.
In 2007 she joined the Episcopal Church.
“My driving force in becoming an Episcopalian was the celebration of the Eucharist, the church’s values and opportunities for women,” Reed said. As an Episcopalian, she worked as a sacristan, was an adult formation teacher and director of Christian formation.
Reed began an Episcopal discernment process as she felt a calling to the priesthood. In 2018 she earned her master’s of divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary. She was ordained a deacon on Feb. 8, 2021. That started her search to become a Rector at a family orientated parish in Florida.
“I interviewed at two parishes but chose Lake Placid. I felt a call from God to come here. The vitality of the people impressed me as well as the quality of their liturgy and outreach. Basically, I liked the people,” she commented.
She and her husband Mike purchased a home in Sebring so she could be near Lake Placid and yet close to the area hospitals where she could visit the sick.
Rev. Robin Reed was ordained to the priesthood by Orlando diocese Bishop Rt. Rev. Gregory O. Brewer at St. Francis of Assisi parish on Aug. 14, 2021.
Reed is the mother of two daughters. Kami is a wedding planner for Disney and Allison manages a bar in Washington D.C.
In her spare time, Reed loves sports and is a die hard fan of the Buffalo Bills. She plays fantasy football, reads, works crossword puzzles, is a movie buff and loves animals, especially her yellow lab Gracey.
Her husband Mike spent 10 years in the Navy, was a software developer and an auditor. He is retired and enjoys golf.
Rev. Reed’s immediate goals at St. Francis Assisi Episcopal church are to Refresh her congregation, inviting them to listen to scripture, Reconnecting by creating an updated parish member profile, Renew through prayer and Resume fellowship.
The parish celebrates the liturgy every Sunday with an 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. service. If you are looking for a dynamic parish with a priest with a passion for service, attend one of their services. The welcoming signage on the road at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid reads, “We are the light of Christ” and the sign on the church’s entry door reads, “Enter a stranger but once.”
The parishioners of the parish welcomed Rev. Doctor Robin Reed with open arms and celebrate that God has sent them such a warm and loving priest/Rector to lead their congregation. They feel their prayers have been answered.