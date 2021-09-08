LAKE PLACID — Here’s the scoop about what will soon be named Logan’s Restaurant. It will feature ice cream on the menu. Other than that, a lot of ideas are in process for Jeff and Cathy Retterer’s dream eatery.
They purchased the building at 381 E. Interlake Blvd., in uptown Lake Placid. Years ago, it was a furniture store. More recently, it was the home of Chef Buddy’s. So, the footprint of a restaurant was there for the Retterers’.
Jeff Retterer, who was born and raised in Highlands County, has plenty of experience in the food industry, having gone to culinary school and having been a meat cutter. He also has plenty of business smarts too.
The way the new restaurant is shaping up began with total new flooring and a state-of-the-art new stainless-steel kitchen. You’ll enjoy the subtle new bluish/gray dining room paint as well. Chef Buddy’s deli meat displays remain as do the black marble counters. And, the bathrooms have been updated. The goal is ‘clean, clean, clean’.
Now, that the building updates are completed, it’s on to the hiring process and menu planning. It’s going to be more or less traditional American fare, but will feature items like wraps and morning bagels also. There will be prepared salads and lots of foods to take home.
The sit-down restaurant portion will be open for breakfast, lunch and early supper. They are already thinking about possibly staying open later since there are very few dining choices in town at night. They say they are not going to go crazy with the menu. It will be limited, but very good. One delicious choice will be ice cream.
Everyone will feel confident with the manager, Michelle Churley. Her parents owned the Interlake Café for years just a few doors down the street. That popular restaurant closed at the death of her mom. But, customers at Logan’s will again get to enjoy Churley’s friendly mannerism.
The Retterers want to be part of the hometown atmosphere that makes Lake Placid so great. They want organizations. local businesses to feel right at home. Plus, they hope that the many tourists doing the mural walking tour will stop in for a bite to eat..
While the menu and the grand opening are not set in stone yet, it won’t be long before you get the scoop on that next. If you have any menu ideas or suggestions, or want to be part of the staff, you can call Jeff at 863-699-0277. He says for now, “It’s guess what’s in the box. It will be a surprise.”