Sebring Elks #1529 is once again blessed to have five new members in the month of September. After attending Orientation, they were initiated on Sept. 2. Already they are bringing in a positive attitude and were pleased to find out how much the Elks dedicate themselves to the betterment of our country, state and to our community. #1529 is growing and great things are happening!
New Sebring Elks
- Special to Highlands News-Sun/provided by Sebring Elks #1529
