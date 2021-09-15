New Sebring Elks

From left; Linda Anderson, Brandi Gose, Mark Gose, Zach Reeves and Marian (Charley) Rickard.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Sebring Elks #1529 is once again blessed to have five new members in the month of September. After attending Orientation, they were initiated on Sept. 2. Already they are bringing in a positive attitude and were pleased to find out how much the Elks dedicate themselves to the betterment of our country, state and to our community. #1529 is growing and great things are happening!

Recommended for you