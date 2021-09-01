New sidewalk will provide safer route to stores

LAKE PLACID — Residents who walk from town to the South Highlands Shopping Center on U.S. 27 will have an easier and safer voyage now that a new sidewalk is going in.
The sidewalk, which runs behind the Lake Placid High School Dragons baseball and football facilities, has been in the works for several years, and has been approved and funded via the Community Redevelopment Agency. The Town Council sits as the CRA when deciding infrastructure improvements that benefit businesses and residents, said Town Administrator Phil Williams.
Town Council member Debra Worley pushed for the CRA’s creation in 2011, when she applied to the state to form the body. Since then, such projects as the new sidewalk along Waldo Aliff Avenue are funded through the CRA.
“A lot of people walk along Waldo-Aliff, as well as people in wheelchairs,” Williams said. “It was clearly dangerous because of traffic on that same road.”
The sidewalk project, which is overseen by Joe Barber, the town’s public works director, cost $34,830. Excavation Point Inc. is doing the work, which is scheduled to be completed later this week.
Engineering plans signed by Barber show the width of the town’s right of way is 45 feet, and the length of the sidewalk is 775 feet. The sidewalk, once completed, will be 5 feet wide and 4 feet thick, and will include a graded swale to manage storm water flow.
Most importantly, the sidewalk and its entrances will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Williams said. “That’s been a very important focus for the CRA when improving infrastructure,” he said.
In fact, Williams remembers the day a member of the Lake Placid Women’s Club entered his office using her walker.
She wanted an update on our plans to correct the storm water runoff that was running down the street and into the Woman’s Club parking lot.
“I told her we were working to get that fixed right away,” Williams said, as he pulled up a photo on his office computer that showed erosion on the club property.
That CRA project, completed Aug. 11, cost $7848.25.
Excavation Point Inc., which also did the Woman’s Club work, removed and replaced 220 feet of concrete curb, installed a section of sidewalk, and redirected runoff by installing new gutter and curb work. They also graded the area to better control runoff.