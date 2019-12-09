Years and years of listening to the various debates regarding the Tampa Bay Rays, new stadium, split seasons with Montreal. moving to Tampa, owners and politicians bloviating, it seems endless and inconclusive. If there is a contract to stay where they are through the 2027 season, they best get on with what they have and make it the best product the can.
The facility is clean, comfortable and adequate, a new stadium or split seasons are not going to fill the park. Entertainment value is the only thing that can generate a fan base. I'm one of thousands of grandfathers and parents who can't afford to bring a couple of kids to the ballpark with any frequency (2 to $300 a time).
Lower prices, more price promotions (and I don't mean a free bat) can contribute to increased attendance. There are many inside the park — merchandise, food and beverage. picture taking, etc. — which with increased attendance, can add to the team’s income, not to mention parking.
As they begin to build a base, they may find there are other ways to "skin a cat."
What they are trying to do in St. Pete didn't work and Miami, and I don't think it will work in Tampa Bay.
Filling the stadium might give a new park some credibility. My feelings are shared with many other potential fans.
Tom Riley
Sebring