Highlands County acquired last July all the easements needed for the Lake Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District.
On Tuesday, as head of the taxing districts for the county, the Board of County Commissioners voted to drop assessments in that taxing district to zero, effectively halting work on the conservation project.
They had to. New rules out of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences (FDACS) — a partner on the project — put an exemption on taxing districts with respect to agricultural lands.
As early as March of this year, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson gave support to pending legislation that would prohibit local governments from levying special assessments on agricultural lands.
Simpson said at the time that “local governments (are) increasing the burdens on Florida farmers with short-sighted regulations and taxes.”
One unintended consequence, however, is that a water conservation and drainage control project in the work for decades has now come to a halt. The Lake Istokpoga project — “IMWID” or “Imwood,” for short — is the result of $3.22 million in funds from FDACS, the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
The first stage of the project is complete: Acquiring all of the necessary easements. Building the water control structures comes next.
Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison told commissioners in July 2022 that he expected the project could get done inside of an 18-24 month window. IMWID, through an assessment district, is designed to pay for maintenance of canals, culverts and water storage areas needed to help filter water through soils and settle out nutrients before they flow south into Lake Okeechobee, thus preventing algal blooms and other water quality issues.
However, without the influx of revenue from assessments, the county cannot build the necessary infrastructure, or pay to maintain it in the future.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen told commissioners on Tuesday that they had the option of either dissolving the district or resetting the assessment to zero. It stands at $8 per acre and was due to increase by $5 to $13.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, an advocate for agriculture, said the changes in the law took out the county’s authority to raise funds needed for the second phase. David Nitz, manager of the Highlands County Office of Management and Budget, reported that the IMWID fund only has a $175,000 balance right now.
“Any special assessment of agricultural lands is now prohibited,” Kirouac said. “There are a lot of counties that depend on agricultural land assessment. I don’t think (Simpson) meant to pull the rug out from under IMWID.”
When asked how to resolve this, Sutphen said county officials need to meet with the state-level partners to discuss the problem and have the legislation fixed. She expressed confidence that state officials would want to fix the problem, but it would require an amendment to a just-signed law.