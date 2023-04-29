Although the Highlands County Tourist Development Council has voted to recommend another penny of tourist tax to go with the four being collected, it is not a “fifth cent.”
The legal term is a “sixth cent,” because Highlands County is ineligible for the “fifth penny.”
Under Florida tourist tax legislation, uses for the legally-named “fifth penny” include promotion and advertising, along with construction on an arena or sports stadium.
It also includes funding convention centers, visitor bureaus, publicly-operated zoos, beach park or channel facilities, improvements to estuaries or lagoons, and/or erosion control.
Highlands County doesn’t have those facilities, and therefore can’t spend money on them.
Fortunately, according to TDC staff, the county is allowed to “skip over” the “fifth penny” and go right to enacting the “sixth penny.”
That’s what the TDC will recommend to the Board of County Commissioners. It will be five cents of tax, but it will be the “sixth penny” of tourist tax.