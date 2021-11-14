SEBRING — In the 45 years since the New Testament Church & Mission set up at 604 Lemon Ave. in Sebring, the faces of those in need have changed, but the need is still there.
Kathleen “Katie” Beatty, executive director, said that “The Mission” hasn’t slowed down. It’s been redirected.
“Turning 45, the building has changed through the years, but the vision hasn’t,” said Beatty, granddaughter of the late Rev. Michael C. Karl, founder of The Mission, which offers both feeding and housing, as well as other assistance to those in need.
A lot of people come to eat who have homes and jobs, she said, but they can’t afford groceries. During the pandemic, help from The Mission shifted, somewhat. Instead of serving lunch and dinner in the dining room, Beatty said, they started serving a single large meal each day in disposable containers with “walk-up” service from the kitchen door.
They used to serve about 50 people a day, she said, and still do, but they also keep a community refrigerator just off the parking lot that empties every day, and a donation box that doesn’t stay full, because Beatty and her volunteers turn the food around for meals each day.
“We get down in the trenches and do what we can do,” Beatty said.
As of Friday, the anniversary, The Mission had six men in residence, and in private quarters, a single mother with five children. They housed a total of 71 in October, Beatty said, and were getting donations of food — including from the recently opened Wawa — to help fill the pantry. Her November newsletter also noted that they had served 3,133 meals in the previous month and provided 47 food baskets, along with helping five families with utility, medical, gas or transportation needs.
In the middle of this past week, Beatty said, a veteran who stocks shelves at a local discount store thanked her for having the community fridge.
“That’s a face we don’t see,” said Beatty of most people’s idea of those who need help.
Her grandfather would have seen that face a lot, she said. He actually started his ministry in 1973 in an old dry-cleaning shop further up Lemon Avenue at the corner of Highlands Avenue, now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He moved to the current location on Nov. 12, 1976.
Since that day, The Mission has served a total of 1.8 million meals, housed more than 720,000 people and distributed countless amounts of food boxes, turkeys, clothing and assistance with bills, the newsletter states.
She often tells the story of how, in those early days, Karl saw two men across Eucalyptus Street, now Sebring Parkway, drinking beer at midday. He ran across, snatched their beer, poured it out and crossed back to The Mission with no idea how he’d fight off the men surely chasing him down. He turned and saw they had collapsed, too drunk to run, in the street behind him.
One of them, after sobering up at The Mission, decided to “bury his bottles,” which is how The Mission’s bottle walkway started. Paved in upturned beer bottles, driven mouth-first into the sand, it forms a cross from the contrast of brown and clear glass.
The Mission lost some volunteers during the pandemic because people stayed away, but gained Michelle Young, a 20-year preschool teacher whose employer closed during shutdowns. Young started volunteering and stayed, Beatty said. By coincidence, Young’s grandmother was The Mission’s first employee.
Beatty has worked there herself for at least 18 years, or 35, since she grew up at The Mission, helping her grandparents with everything and learning all along the way where to find the water, sewer and power connections and how to work the gas stove.
“Grandpa established that this place would run without him,” Beatty said. “He made every moment a teachable moment.”
Friday found Beatty doing the same with her 3-year-old daughter, who helped by picking out and blowing out the candles on the cake.
The last four years, she’s been in charge and figures on The Mission going well past its 50th anniversary. People who have donations or time to give can call 863-385-0035, email katie@ntcmissionsebring.org or visit ntcmissionsebring.org.