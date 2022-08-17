One of the best yoga practices was created by B.K.S. Iyengar, which he describes fully in his book, “Light on Yoga.” It includes detailed pictures and instructions on how to perform each posture.
The word “yoga” is derived from the ancient Sanskrit, an Indo-European language of India dating back to the Bronze Age, the first period in history when a metal composed of about 88% copper and 12% tin was used in a culture which began before 3000 B.C. (Encyclopedia Britannica). Yoga was depicted as an armor to the ancients when the mind, intellect and self are freed from restless desire, “where no wind blows.”
Today, yoga is a physical practice that focuses on freeing the mind to grasp new concepts of movement for improved health and wellness that cuts through the conditioning of negative habit patterns. A yoga practice involves calming the mind to focus on achieving various postures which re-align the body for improved flow of oxygen and blood, greater flexibility and strength.
After taking a yoga class, we all feel better and inspired by spending this time on the mat in order to cultivate a home practice that focuses on altering negative habit patterns that deflect the building of a healthy body and mind. This week’s “New to Iyengar Yoga” class, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., features a start-up class at Shield Medical Center, Sebring. The ladies pictured are very determined practitioners dedicated to executing the yoga postures to improve balance: Bette Sayers, Leslie Wade and Cynthia Buckwalter: To execute this pose with others, the mind must be completely focused to maintain physical support with other students. When the mind and body work together, confidence persists in unity to hold this posture.
Beginning Iyengar Yoga classes work on executing poses to initialize and grasp the form and slow, precise movement with concentration in and out of the postures. Balance is the number one focus for yoga students as well as gaining confidence. The body needs to re-adjust physically in order to feel a sense of strength when executing a series of new body movements that flow into one another, as well as learning to hold the form for several breaths. The mind is learning to release fear and resistance when poses are held.
As a new yoga practitioner, students may feel a different sense of balance that the body may not be used to doing, which is part of breaking habitual patterns of movement and thinking. Thus, yoga is a practice to realign the mind and body and have fun in the process.
Join any of the yoga classes at Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park, Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. and at Shield Medical Center, North of Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. off U.S. 27, at 4597 Casablanca Circle, Tuesdays and Fridays 1-2 p.m. and Thursdays 5:30 p.m. No charge for these classes at Shield. Your body will reward you!