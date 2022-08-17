Iyengar yoga pose

Yoga students Bette Sayers, Leslie Wade and Cynthia Buckwalter demonstrate a Iyengar yoga pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

One of the best yoga practices was created by B.K.S. Iyengar, which he describes fully in his book, “Light on Yoga.” It includes detailed pictures and instructions on how to perform each posture.

The word “yoga” is derived from the ancient Sanskrit, an Indo-European language of India dating back to the Bronze Age, the first period in history when a metal composed of about 88% copper and 12% tin was used in a culture which began before 3000 B.C. (Encyclopedia Britannica). Yoga was depicted as an armor to the ancients when the mind, intellect and self are freed from restless desire, “where no wind blows.”

