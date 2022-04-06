Yoga is an ancient practice introduced from the Indus Valley culture in India around 2700 B.C. Over time, the philosophy of yoga became a practice in the United States to improve health and fitness.
The word “Yoga” means “union,” stressing a mental and physical integration of the mind and body through various levels of “asanas” or postures and “pranayama,” a rhythmic control of deep breathing to circulate oxygenated blood in the body. In his book, “Light on Yoga,” B.K.S. Iyengar demonstrates more than 562 postures focusing on self-awareness to improve body movement, open tissues, build muscles, increase blood flow, build strength and quiet the restless mind for improved health. This type of yoga practice stresses integration of the body and mind through a focused discipline to rid the body of toxins.
Nancy Dale, Ph.D. and Certified Yoga Instructor, challenges new practitioners to integrate physical movement, mental focus and to challenge the body for improved health. Iyengar yoga focuses on lengthening the body with quiet consistent breathing and “flowing” through new poses to improve health and wellness. Today, at the Avon Park Peter Powell Roberts Museum, yoga classes are open to new and experienced students teaching each person how to initiate postures to improve flexibility and release muscle tightness as it provides a new surge of positive energy to integrate into all activity. New yoga students learn to let go and discover the range of motion of their body and a deeper level of concentration to perform the postures with ease. Yoga postures promote flexibility as the spine is lengthened with greater ability to twist and turn.
So today, roll out the yoga mat and begin. Start by standing tall in the middle of the mat in “Mountain Pose.” Think of yourself as a tall tree firmly planted into the Earth, absorbing fresh oxygen on the top of a mountain. As you stand tall, keep the back long and straight inhaling and exhaling deeply through the nose.
As you study the picture, observe the yoga students’ posture and emulate the pose. To begin, bend one knee to the floor and extend the opposite leg out to the side with the foot planted firmly on the floor. As one leg is extended long, the arm on the same side is lengthened over the ear with the other arm resting on the heel of the other foot. Hold the posture for several minutes and deeply breathe. Repeat the pose three times on both sides.
It is wonderful to awaken the mind and body and release negativity as the body becomes more flexible. Yoga becomes easier with continued practice and greater body awareness. Join the yoga class at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park, Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discover a new physical and mental challenge and peace of mind.
For questions: E-mail: nancydalephd@gmail.com. “GOODBYE TENSION” – RETURN TO INNER-PEACE.”