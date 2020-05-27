This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote. This is the sixth in a series of articles about the history of the amendment.
Southern states did not favor giving women the right to vote, and Democratic Party officials, who controlled the power in these states, repeatedly voted to block women’s suffrage.
Florida’s legislature failed four times to pass a resolution enfranchising women through an amendment to the state constitution. In each of the years 1913, 1915, 1917 and 1919, the votes in favor of an amendment in one or both houses were fewer than the three-fifths required for passage.
Nor did Florida’s Congressional representatives and senators favor a women’s suffrage amendment to the federal constitution. When the measure came before the House of Representatives on May 19, 1919, Representative Frank Clark of Gainesville led the opposition.
According to Clark, women’s suffrage, especially if granted by a constitutional amendment, “would destroy states’ rights, let an avalanche of negroes vote, destroy the American home, pull woman down from her high and honored position, and soil her noble charge with the filth of masculine politics.”
But the women’s suffrage amendment had broad House support, and on May 21, 1919, it passed by a vote of 304 to 89. Florida Congressmen Herbert Drane (Lakeland) and William Sears (Kissimmee) supported the measure, while Congressmen John H. Smithwick (Pensacola), and Clark opposed it.
When the legislation moved to the Senate, Florida Senators Duncan U. Fletcher and Park Trammell joined most other southern senators in opposing it.
Fletcher’s concern was that “this amendment would enfranchise 2,000,000 Negro women and authorize federal intervention as a means of protecting them in their exercise of the right to vote.” Fletcher believed “the fifteenth amendment which enfranchised Negro men was a mistake and the woman suffrage amendment would simply compound this grievous error.”
Trammell also spoke out strongly against any measure “that might invite greater and more expansive participation in elections by the negro population.”
But with the strong support of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson and the leaders of the Republican-controlled Senate, the amendment passed the Senate on June 4 by a vote of 66 to 30.
Three-fourths of the states had to ratify the amendment. By the end of March 1920, 35 states had done so. But it wasn’t until Aug. 18, in a very close vote, that Tennessee became the 36th state. U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification on Aug. 26, making the women’s suffrage amendment, known as the 19th amendment, officially a part of the U.S. constitution.
Ratification came just in time for women to vote in the Nov. 2, 1920 election. Candidates for president and vice president respectively were James R. Cox and Franklin D. Roosevelt on the Democratic ticket and Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge on the Republican ticket.
Like most southern states, Florida was a one-party state, ruled by the Democratic Party. The party supported white supremacy. Most white women were not bothered by that; they registered Democratic.
African American women, on the other hand, would face some of the same difficult obstacles to voter registration that African-American men had experienced.
The Fifteenth Amendment to the federal Constitution passed by Congress in 1870, had given African-American men the right to vote. But as historian Paul Ortiz points out in his book “Emancipation Betrayed,” “since 1876, conservative Democrats had been using every available weapon, including terror, murder, fraud, and statutes to disenfranchise African Americans.
“Florida boasted the highest per capita lynching rate in the country. The state’s governor openly extolled racial violence. In this climate, the act of registering to vote took extraordinary courage.”
But African Americans were excited about the 2020 election and about the prospects of starting a new African-American led Republican Party in Florida. They liked presidential candidate Harding, because he had made statements that showed he was sensitive to the plight of women and minorities.
In early March 1919, Jacksonville lawyer and activist Joseph E. Lee convened a meeting to organize the Central Republican Club of Duval County. Over the next several months, he brought together community leaders and veteran organizers to build the base of the new Republican Party and to advocate for voter registration.
Both women and men worked on the voter registration drives, which spread to other counties and which intensified in the fall of 1920 when women started registering to vote. Educator and civil rights activist Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune led the Daytona movement; political organizer Eartha White contributed significantly to the Jacksonville movement’s success.
By October 1920, voter registration campaigns were underway in more than half of the counties in the state, and thousands of new voters had been recruited, Ortiz reported in “Emancipation Betrayed.”
Unfortunately, election day was marred by violence and murder in the town of Ocoee, about 13 miles northwest of Orlando.
Moses Norman, an African-American residing in Ocoee, attempted to exercise his legal right to vote, but was turned away from the polls and not allowed to vote.
Later in the day, a group of armed men came to the home of Norman’s friend, July Perry, also an African-American living in Ocoee. Violence ensued, shots rang out, and fires were started. African-American community members fled from their homes. Perry, who was badly injured, received some medical attention and was taken to the Orange County Jail.
On Nov. 3, a white mob broke into the jail, took Perry from his cell, brutalized him and hung his body in public view. As for Norman, he fled and was reported sometime later to be living in New York City.
By 1926-27, those few African-Americans who were still left in Ocoee had gone, and none resided there again until the mid-1970s.
The election of 1920 was won by Harding. In Florida, the Democratic ticket prevailed, although the Republican Party won three counties — Broward, Osceola, and Palm Beach. That was a minor victory since the Democratic Party had won in every county in every presidential election from 1892-1916 with the single exception of William Howard Taft’s win in Calhoun County in 1908.
While African-Americans made small inroads, Ortiz points out that what really made their organizing effort distinctive is that it was the first statewide civil rights movement in U.S. history.
Sources: The Florida Historical Society, Ortiz, Paul, “Emancipation Betrayed,” and Orange County Regional History Center.