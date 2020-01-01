The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the beginning of the New Year gives anglers the first quarter moon phase with the moon being at its apogee, and ideal winter fishing weather conditions until Friday when high winds from the southwest start to bring a significant cold front as a high pressure system dominates the weekend.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy fishing the next two days but a strong high pressure cold front will drop temperatures to a low of 40 degrees for the weekend. High winds will dominate from the southwest and west Friday and Saturday forcing fish deeper away from shorelines.
Thursday and Friday morning early, look to be the best periods to fish, then the winter arrives on the weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Friday all three solar periods will produce better than average due to the first quarter moon phase occurring. Lunar activity will be weak due to the moon being at the furthest orbit point from earth – point of apogee. Therefore solar activity will be the acting trigger. There will be a strong south wind to deal with however.
Thursday will be the first day of a southeastern wind. Wind speeds will be ideal for fishing at 8-10 mph. And it is possible that fish could be biting at a better rate than Friday when winds pick up to 15-20 mph.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:41 p.m. and the sunset at 5:42 p.m. which creates a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains in the 2-3 range.
Friday the underfoot moon starts to harmonize with the sunrise period. The underfoot occurs at 6:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains in the same rating range.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:45 a.m. and solar noon at 12:30 p.m. which creates a feed intensity rating of 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and remains in the 2-range in rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: Jan. 7-13, full moon; Jan. 21-27, new moon; Feb. 6-12, strong full moon; Feb. 20-26, new moon; March 6-12, full moon; March 21-27, new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 39 feet for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50 feet by Jan. 1.
S68 Spillway Status: Three of four gates are open one foot and flowing a combined 1,020 cubic feet per second. The lake is currently at its maximum level for the first time since February, 2019.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
