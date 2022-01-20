Halfway through the first month of this fresh new year, I found myself weighed down by the same old stuff. Things felt, if I’m being honest, pretty much like the same old same thing. I yearned for more. As I always do when I need to reboot, I planned to get outdoors for the day. A morning hike or an afternoon trek would not be enough. I needed a solid full day of dirt and white sands, fresh air, and sweeping vistas.
I started scrolling through my saved hikes, focusing on the 5-7 miler list because I knew I’d be moving slowly, savoring each leg of the hike. Alone in the silence of the woods, I listen to the wind in the trees and birdsong, finding serenity as I plod along at my own pace. Believing I found a brand-new adventure, I packed the night before, so I’d be ready for an early start.
Arriving at my destination, I was chagrined to realize I had in fact been there before. Huffing at myself, I took heart in the notion that it had been a couple of years and perhaps nature would have a few surprises for me. I texted my trip plan, geared up and set off into the woods. I was moving along briskly when it hit me. What was I in such a hurry for?
I halted. Taking several deep, cleansing breaths, I reoriented myself to the natural world around me. Forcing myself to be still, I waited until the woods forgot I was present. In about 15 minutes the birds began flitting about. I breathed slowly and let the sun warm my face a bit longer and then restarted. Ensuring my steps were slow and deliberate, I felt the slip of waxy leaves on the shrubbery at my sides and caressed each sentinel tree I passed. When the birds were busy, I was still. When they moved on to other areas, so did I.
Faint chirring of red-headed woodpeckers emanated from a stand of snags. Elevated to a new life by their death, the bone-like forms of these remnant conifers had drawn the woodpeckers. At their whitened feet grew a nursery of verdant young pines striving for the sunlight above. Old becoming new and providing me the reminder that true change takes time, often much more time than our mortal selves seem able to tolerate.
A bald eagle soared low and drew my attention to the huge stick nest in the distance. New life in an old nest provided yet another reminder that sometimes transformation includes a return to familiar territory. There are no guarantees of success, but nature tries and tries again, nonetheless.
This trail may not have been new, but the experience was completely different and soul restoring. My hike of six miles took me nearly seven hours but left me with a completely different outlook and deep peace. Once again, the woods taught me to slow down, be present and let life unfurl. One step at a time, we arrive where we need to be. I plan to ensure that some of those steps are out on the trail, so I don’t forget the unhurried pace of nature can also be mine.