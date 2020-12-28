SEBRING — Many holiday events have been canceled due to COVID but the second annual New Year’s Eve Block Party and Car Show at the historic Downtown Circle will go on. The party to give 2020 the heave-ho and usher in 2021 will kick-off at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, there is a $15 fee to enter the car and truck show.
The car and truck show will feature hot rods. Custom trucks, classic and muscle cars will be on show. Horse and carriage rides will take occupants back in time. Games, fire pits and dancing will keep party-goers warm if the night is cool.
Free cookies and hot chocolate will fill any nostalgia craving. Food vendors will also be around the circle.
Free concert from Sebring-based Tommy Brandt, who is a Nashville recording artist, event organizer and leader of Cowboy Outreach America. Brandt is a singer/songwriter and has shared the stage with some country legends. Brandt is especially known for his inspirational Christian country music. Brandt said when he is in Sebring, he is known as “local boy Tom Livingston.”
Tommy Brandt II, also known as T2 will be performing also. A vocalist and songwriter, T2 has also played at the Grand Ole Opry and was named “Musician of the Year” at 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Our mission is to bring unity to the community through this family friendly event as well as bringing awareness to the beauty of the Downtown Sebring area and shops,” Brandt said.
Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy the show.
“We have found that through this crazy year of COVID-19, as well as many other uncertainties we face, that our country and communities are hungry for hope and promise of a future,” Brandt said. “Our concert set list of songs will tell about love, relationships, good morals, patriotism and the hope that God promises to us through His word.”
Brandt thought the party could be held safely.
“For the most part our families stayed segregated from each other last year as there is plenty of room to spread out, however we have been encouraging folks to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC of social distancing and mask wearing,” Brandt said. “We will continue to promote this over the PA system and will have signs posted throughout encouraging this. We’ll have masks on hand and hand sanitizer stations on the circle.”
For more information, visit cowboyoutreachamerica.com.