Liberty-Jones Trade Basketball

Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones walks down court during the second half of Game 5 in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal against the Chicago Sky, Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago. The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes. 

 CHARLES REX ABORGAST/AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes.

The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday.

