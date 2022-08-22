MADISON, Ill. — Josef Newgarden considers teammate Scott McLaughlin one of his closest friends, his “Bus Bro” at the racetrack, and the driver he knows who will race him clean with a win on the line.

That made it a lot easier for Newgarden to chase down McLaughlin on a restart following a rain delay to reclaim the lead at World Wide Technology Raceway, take his IndyCar-best fifth win of the season, and tighten the championship race.

Recommended for you