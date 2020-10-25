Welcome to 4726 Mackerel Drive in Sebring. This home is priced at $249,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This new construction home is located at The Crossings of Sebring Ridge and has much to offer starting with a convenient Sebring location. Nothing is more thrilling than owning a brand-new home that has never been lived in. This beautiful home has approximately 2,000 square feet of living space under air and close to 3,000 square feet under roof.
The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The floor plan is open, spacious and has high ceilings. The flooring is wide tile planks throughout the home.
Enter into a large great room, dining room and kitchen space. French doors extend the living area to spacious large screened porch. If more living area is needed, this room can be enclosed to make a large family room by adding windows.
The chef of the family will love all the counter space and the walk-in pantry. Trending white cabinets and grey granite counters give a light and airy feel. The counter island separates the dining room and living room and is definitely the hub of the home. All appliances are stainless steel.
The owner’s suite is a relaxing retreat at the end of the day. You will enjoy the large owner’s suite bathroom with dual sink vanities and waterfall faucets with hot/cold water indicators. Other features include a spa-jetted tub, walk-in shower with rain shower head and a private toilet closet. You will love the detail of the tile work. There is plenty of storage for clothes and accessories in the 12-by-7-foot walk-in closet.
The secondary bedrooms are a generous size. The hall/guest bathroom is stylishly tiled.
The laundry room will take the work out of the chore. This spacious room has a large sink counter and separate folding counter with upper and lower cabinets. As you enter the home from the garage, there is a bonus space with a large closet. This space can be purposed as a mudroom/landing area or home office workstation.
The location is convenient to AdventHealth, shopping and schools. Schedule your appointment to check this beautiful home today. You will not be disappointed with new, beautiful and all the latest features.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com or call Cool at 863 873-7243 to schedule a showing.