Franklin closed for road construction
SEBRING — North Franklin Street will be closed for roadway construction during daytime hours only starting Wednesday, Aug. 5 to Thursday, Aug. 6. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction.
For further information, contact Excavation Point Inc. at 863-471-1997.
Habitat Restore reopens
SEBRING — The Habitat Restore is now reopen and accepting drop-off donations.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, or to schedule a pick up of donations, call 863-385-7111.