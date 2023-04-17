CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A cluster of just six Lego bricks can be combined in over 915 million different ways. Lego Group’s Chesterfield County factory, which is expected to be running by the end of 2025, will be pumping out billions of those small, colored bricks for customers worldwide.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced 10 months ago that the Danish toymaker had chosen Meadowville Technology Park as the site for U.S. manufacturing. That $1 billion investment includes a 1.7 million-square-foot manufacturing facility with a pledge of 1,761 jobs for the area.

