LAKE WALES — Lake Wales Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others hospitalized Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:44 p.m. Sunday, Lake Wales Police responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments regarding a shooting that had just occurred. One man died and two others were hospitalized for gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.
This remains an active investigation and detectives are still on scene. More information will be provided when it is available.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Arana at 863-678-4223, ext. 269.
Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477),
- - from your cell phone, dial TIPS,
- or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
You will always remain anonymous when you send a tip through Crime Stoppers and you are eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.