Severe Weather Mississippi

Severe weather that passed through Central Mississippi shredded this billboard in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. A 67-year-old Canton man died after a tree fell on his home as a result of the inclement weather.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said Monday.

State emergency workers were still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in eastern Mississippi’s Jasper County.

