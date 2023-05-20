WINTER HAVEN — A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, May 18, east of Winter Haven left one person dead and three others injured.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 5:06 a.m., along with Polk County Fire Rescue. The Florida Department of Transportation also responded to provide assistance with traffic control.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
Evidence and witness statements revealed a white 2013 Freightliner truck, driven by 23-year old Jeffrey Glover of Lake Wales, was traveling north on U.S. 27 and turned left (west) toward Cypress Gardens Boulevard on a red light.
The truck collided with a southbound blue 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, which entered the intersection on a green light.
The driver of the Tahoe, a 22-year-old Haines City man, and a 24-year-old male passenger suffered only minor injuries. A 25-year-old male passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 38-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition.
Parts of U.S. 27 and Cypress Gardens Boulevard were closed for approximately four hours.
There are no criminal charges anticipated at this time, but as the investigation continues civil charges are likely.