Police-Station-Shooting-Chicago

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

 BRIAN CASSELLA/CHICAGO TRIBUNE via AP

CHICAGO (AP) — One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side, officials said.

Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.

