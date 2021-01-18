AVON PARK — Al Joe Hinson withdrew his name from consideration to fill a vacant Avon Park City Council seat, but another resident, Alvin Dallas, has submitted his letter of interest to be on the Council.
The City Council of Avon Park is seeking qualified candidates for appointment by the Council to serve as a councilmember for the remainder Stanley Spurlock’s term. Spurlock passed away in December. The term ends upon election of a new councilmember in the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
In Dallas’ letter of interest to the Council, he stated, “I am extremely interested in the vacant City Council seat.”
He has a bachelor of science degree in political science and civics has always been his passion, Dallas noted.
Currently he is working as a case manager with the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless, a local nonprofit whose mission is to save families from homelessness.
“It places me in a position to identify some of the ‘pain-points’ within our community that adversely affect households that are unknown to most,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray is the executive director of Heartland Coalition for the Homeless.
Dallas stated, “Further, as the owner of Avon Notary, we understand that it is a position of trust and that we have a fiduciary duty to not breach that trust.
“On November 10, 2020 I was sworn onto the City of Avon Park Planning & Zoning board where I suggested better operating times for food trucks and convinced my peers why it was necessary. Ultimately, the adjusted hours passed the board unanimously; this is a testament of my ability to offer meaningful solutions that are a win-win for all parties involved.”
Dallas stated it is important to note that he was approached by community leaders requesting that he coordinate the 2021 Martin Luther King, Jr. festivities.
“If appointed onto City Council, I am certain I can and will fulfill the duties of this appointment vehemently focusing on the needs of the residents,” Dallas stated in closing his letter of interest.
Letters of interest and qualifications, or questions regarding this appointment, may be sent to: Kim Gay, City Clerk, at 110 E. Main Street, Avon Park, FL 33825, by fax to 863-452-4413, or by email at kgay@avonpark.cc.
The City Councilmember qualifications include residency within the City limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment and must be a registered voter of the City of Avon Park.
The City will take submittals until Jan. 20, so that an appointment can be made at the Feb. 8, Council meeting.