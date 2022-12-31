Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide whether to take up a case about a Florida law that would place restrictions on large social-media companies.

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — From abortion to Big Tech to guns, Florida heads into 2023 with courts weighing high-profile legal fights. Here are 10 issues to watch:

- Abortion: The Florida Supreme Court is considering a challenge to a new law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But the case could have broader implications, as the state wants justices to reverse more than three decades of legal precedent that has said a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution protects abortion rights. The outcome could help determine whether Republican lawmakers pass more-stringent abortion limits.

