TALLAHASSEE — A man shot in the neck by a Lakeland police officer more than two decades ago and a woman who was critically injured and later died after a Florida Highway Patrol officer used a stun gun on her are among the subjects of 10 newly filed “claim” bills in the state Senate. The bills, filed before a Friday deadline for such legislation, seek more than $38.1 million for incidents in which state or local government agencies played roles in people’s deaths or injuries.

A legal concept known as “sovereign immunity” typically shields agencies from paying large amounts in lawsuits. But claim bills, if passed, direct agencies to pay more than sovereign-immunity caps.

Recommended for you