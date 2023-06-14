During a ceremony on Thursday, June 8 on South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Highlands Campus in Avon Park, the Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class 270 graduated seven cadets and the Cross Over to Basic Law Enforcement Class 364 graduated two cadets.
Basic Law Enforcement cadets who received career certificates were: Francisco Jimenez, Jeffrey Johnson, Patrick Ratterree, Jamey Rivera, Jackson Roberson, Griselda Sanchez, Ethan Schroeder, and Sabrina Valero.
Crossover Academy Class 364 graduates who received career certificates were Ty Davis and Adrian Perdue.
During the ceremony, Valero received the award for achieving the top firearms score and was recognized for serving as class leader. Roberson received the award for attaining the highest academic score in the class.
The guest speaker was Sergeant Robert Spencer of the Wauchula Police Department. He told the new graduates to remember their principles as they set out to serve the public.
“The difference you make does not have to be huge or witnessed by many,” Spencer said. “In fact, at times, for law enforcement officers, the difference we make may be small or go unnoticed but I promise it will make an impact on someone’s life. Every day there will be new challenges and new opportunities. Take those challenges and opportunities and grow from the experiences.
“As an officer we’re entrusted to serve the public and enforce laws, not to be above them. Know that you’re entrusted with great authority. Don’t abuse that authority. Don’t think you’re above anyone else because of that authority. Be proud of who you are, but don’t forget the principles for which you stand.”
SFSC’s Basic Law Enforcement Career Certificate program trains students to become law enforcement officers in Florida. By successfully completing the program, they are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 770 contact hours or approximately five months full time or approximately 10 months part time.
The Correction to Law Enforcement (Crossover) Career Certificate program trains currently employed corrections officers to become law enforcement officers in Florida. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 515 contact hours or approximately 10 months part time.
For more information about these programs, visit southflorida.edu or call SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy at 863-784-7285.