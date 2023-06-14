During a ceremony on Thursday, June 8 on South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Highlands Campus in Avon Park, the Basic Law Enforcement Academy Class 270 graduated seven cadets and the Cross Over to Basic Law Enforcement Class 364 graduated two cadets.

Basic Law Enforcement cadets who received career certificates were: Francisco Jimenez, Jeffrey Johnson, Patrick Ratterree, Jamey Rivera, Jackson Roberson, Griselda Sanchez, Ethan Schroeder, and Sabrina Valero.

