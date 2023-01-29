AVON PARK — Oliver M. Crosby, a real estate man, settled in the area that would eventually become Avon Park in 1884. The town was named Lake Forest at the time and Crosby worked to bring settlers to the area. Lake Forest was changed to Avon Park in honor of its first settlers, Mr. and Mrs. William A. King of Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The city was legally incorporated on Jan. 1, 1926. It wasn’t long after the Kings arrival that the first church was built in the new settlement.

Crosby and his wife donated land to the Union Evangelical Church, now known as Union Church, in 1890 and construction began. There were about 100 people in the town at this time. Union Church became the first church to be established in the young town. The first services were held Sept. 11, 1892, and the first minister of the church was Rev. Francis Dwight Rood. The church name was changed to Union Congregational Church in 1926. The church is now located at 106 N. Butler Ave.

