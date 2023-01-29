AVON PARK — Oliver M. Crosby, a real estate man, settled in the area that would eventually become Avon Park in 1884. The town was named Lake Forest at the time and Crosby worked to bring settlers to the area. Lake Forest was changed to Avon Park in honor of its first settlers, Mr. and Mrs. William A. King of Stratford-upon-Avon, England. The city was legally incorporated on Jan. 1, 1926. It wasn’t long after the Kings arrival that the first church was built in the new settlement.
Crosby and his wife donated land to the Union Evangelical Church, now known as Union Church, in 1890 and construction began. There were about 100 people in the town at this time. Union Church became the first church to be established in the young town. The first services were held Sept. 11, 1892, and the first minister of the church was Rev. Francis Dwight Rood. The church name was changed to Union Congregational Church in 1926. The church is now located at 106 N. Butler Ave.
Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, at 20 E. Pleasant St., was built in 1894. The church building is no longer in use, but it is still standing. Founding members included Mr. and Mrs. King, who obtained the deed for the land for $1. As of 2011, the congregation holds services at 910 W. Martin Road.
New Mount Olive AME Church, at 818 S. Delaney Ave., was established and built in 1900.
First Baptist Church, at 100 N. Lake Ave., was established in 1913 and the first services were held in September 1914 in the old schoolhouse on South Forest Avenue. The current pastor is Chris Snider.
First United Methodist Church, at 200 S. Lake Ave., was established and began serving worshippers in 1914. In 1918, the congregation met in an old tin building that also served as a skating rink. The completed church building was finished in 1921. Renovations occurred in 1951, including adding Wesley Hall and additional Sunday school rooms. Its current pastor is Rev. Peggy Moss.
St. Mark Baptist Church, at 251 E. Green St., also known as St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, began serving its congregation in 1916 under Rev. G.W. Epps. When the school at Hagan’s Turpentine Still closed, classes for Black children were held at St. Mark for several months.
Avon Park Church of Christ, at 200 S. Forest Ave., opened its building in 1917 but began meeting in Avon Park as early as 1913. The building was blown down in 1926 during a hurricane. After the hurricane, the church purchased the lot from the city, salvaged what remained, and built a new building.
Sanctuary Church of God, at 107 N. Florida Ave., was established in June 1920. As of 2021, the church is served by Pastor Jeffrey Thomas Holt.