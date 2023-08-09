The following is a list of the applicants for the position of Polk County, County Court Judge for the Tenth Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Brandon Rafool in June to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court. Names of the applicants are listed in alphabetical order:
Harold Bennett III, Josephine Colon, Allison Fox, Bonde Johnson, David Molloy, Monica Smith, and Rachelle Williamson, all assistant state attorneys for the 10th Judicial Circuit in Bartow; Anne Gibson, attorney, Winter Haven; James Headley, Jennifer Spath, and John Waters, all attorneys, Lakeland; Adam Patton, attorney, Bartow; and Jennifer Steimle, child support hearing officer, Bartow.