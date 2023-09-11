Lighthouse-Walkway-Collapse

Spectators watch as a dredger works to deepen a shallow channel in the Kennebec River, upstream from the Doubling Point Lighthouse, Aug. 5, 2011, in Arrowsic, Maine. Eleven people were hurt when a walkway collapsed during an annual event that encourages tours of Maine lighthouses. The wooden walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. .

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO, FILE

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — Eleven people were hurt when a walkway collapsed during an annual event that encourages tours of Maine lighthouses.

The wooden walkway collapsed at Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic on Saturday. The lighthouse was open to the public as part of Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which is a day when the state’s scenic lighthouses are open to the public.

