SEBRING — A construction company proposes building a four-floor mixed use residential building on the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, with an estimated construction cost of $9 million and total development to be $11 million.
The Sebring CRA, which owns the property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the development of the old hotel property last month.
The CRA received two proposals for the construction of multi-family housing on the parcel. The selection committee for this development opportunity met on March 25 and is recommending the proposal received from Construction Revolution for the board’s approval at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. .
In its letter of interest, Construction Revolution Inc., of Sebring, states, “We are making Sebring/Highlands County our business home and for my family & many of our employees our actual homes. Our vision for this site is for it to become the crowning jewel setting in the center of what we have found to be a wonderful community on the verge of being even better.
“What we are proposing will bring elegant living options to the heart of the city and we hope will be the spark for attracting additional dining, shopping & entertaining to make the circle district the attraction it should be.”
The company provided the CRA with the following narrative and vision statement: The economic impact to what we are proposing for “Sebring On The Circle” goes far beyond just what is housed in its four floors and white concrete elevation.
They explain the “first impact will be seen when the 50 apartments it contains will be filled with the sort of resident that is hungry (often literally) to stroll around the circle for an evening dinner, will have a glass of wine on a patio, will enjoy breakfasts & lunches in cafes, will frequent & purchase authentic art from the art fair, will attend the live theater performances and will seek out more offering variety in the more mundane shopping such as buying groceries & clothes here in Sebring.
The larger impact is the part where we are making this our business home, according to Construction Revolution.
Designing, manufacturing and constructing this building will all happen within Highlands County. The companies that lie under Construction Revolution expect to employ more than 200 in our manufacturing, distribution, architecture, engineering and construction businesses over just the next 12 months.”
Today, within the boundaries of Highlands County, the group says it has more than $65,000,000 of new development in process.
For the old Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, Construction Revolution proposes a four-floor mixed use residential building with on-grade parking under the building and a penthouse restaurant.
The ground floor will house 32 covered parking spaces, 4,200 square-foot retail, management office and fitness center.
Floors two through four will have as many as 50 apartments for rent.
The final distribution of unit sizes will be determined after a study is completed addressing the best opportunity, but the current design is for 22 two bedroom/two bathroom units, 24 one bedroom/one bathroom units and four of what they call ‘lock-out’ units, which are small efficiency units available to the tenants and building operator for overflow space.
Eight of the units will have private fourth-floor terraces with unobstructed views across downtown Sebring.
A full rooftop amenities deck is proposed to include an infinity pool, sun decks, restrooms and rooftop bar/restaurant.
“The apartments will be affordably priced but will appeal to those seeking a high-end urban living experience which will be a great boost to the downtown economy and culture.
“Architecturally, we build with concrete and plan to include simple classic details such as windowsills & headers, white with cream accents and bronze or grey inset windows. It will be as historically sensitive as a modern four floor building can be designed,” according to Construction Revolution.
If the proposal is approved by the CRA Board, there would be a public hearing and approval process with City Council.
Construction Revolution is seeking a transfer of ownership of the property for $1.
The company states the incentives the development team intends to seek are reasonable and relative to the positive impact to the community, minor. Those include waiving building permit fees, utility connection fees and as many as 10-year tax abatement.