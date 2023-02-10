TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Some 114 Haitian migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Thursday in the latest large group making their way to the state from Haiti and Cuba by water in recent months, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

Border patrol and law enforcement responded to the site in Tavernier, south of Key Largo in the island chain, early Thursday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a tweet. First responders were assisting the migrants at the scene, he said.

