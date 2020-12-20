SEBRING — For many, Christmas is a time of joy, family and celebrating the birth of the Jesus Christ. Even if you don’t celebrate for religious reasons, there is still plenty to get excited about. But not everyone knows where the traditions we hold dear and see every year come from. Why is Christmas Day on Dec. 25? Why does Santa Claus wear red? What exactly is Mistletoe? To answer those questions and more, we’ve compiled 12 facts you didn’t know that you didn’t know.
Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ wasn’t put into practice until the fourth century. Until then, Easter was celebrated as the main holiday. Pope Julius I is credited as having chosen Dec. 25. While the Bible does not specifically mention Jesus’ birth date, it’s believed that Pope Julius I chose this date to adopt the traditions of the pagan holiday, Saturnalia.
Due to this tie with the pagan holiday, Christmas wasn’t always accepted by some in the religious community. In fact, by the time the Puritans settled in Boston, Christmas had been outlawed. From 1659 to 1681 anyone caught celebrating Christmas could face a fine. Christmas wasn’t declared a federal holiday for another century.
Not popular until 1846, the Christmas tree made its way to the United States in the 1830s. Popularity increased after Germany’s Prince Albert took one to England after marrying Queen Victoria. Prince Albert had the couple sketched in front of the tree which became an instant hit in England and across the pond.
Getting a live tree to decorate for Christmas is a long-standing tradition but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, dried-out Christmas trees cause about 100 fires every year, are the cause of an average of 10 deaths and result in $15.7 million worth of property damage.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission also estimates some 14,700 people end up visiting the emergency room in November and December due to holiday-related decorating accidents.
Clement Clarke Moore, an Episcopal minister, wrote a poem in 1822 called “An Account of a Visit From St. Nicholas,” which is more popularly known today by it’s first line, “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” In this poem, Moore wrote Santa Claus as a jolly man delivering toys to children with a sled driven by reindeer.
The gifts we give each other at Christmas are meant to symbolize the gifts that were given to the baby Jesus by the three wise men but it also has ties to Saturnalia festival which required participants to offer rituals to the gods.
In the early years Santa wore blue, green and white. The red suit we know today was created by Coca-Cola for an ad in the 1930s. Santa riding around in a sleigh was an idea created in 1819 by Washington Irving, the same author who created the Headless Horseman.
Santa’s companion, Rudolph, was created by department store Montgomery Ward in 1939. The store came up with the idea as a marketing gimmick in order to get children to buy more holiday coloring books. The store had been giving out free coloring books for years and wanted an idea of their own to save money.
The well known Christmas song “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” was written by James “Haven” Gillespie. The songwriter was jobless and broke and just lost his brother. When asked to write a Christmas song he was overcome with grief but eventually found inspiration in his brother’s death and memories they shared of Christmas’ past.
Some couples enjoy kissing under the Mistletoe but did you know that Mistletoe is actually a parasite that removes nutrients from its host tree in order to stay green all winter? If enough of the parasite attaches to a tree it can kill the tree.
Some Christmas characters aren’t all jolly and giving. According to Austrian folklore, Krampus is a hooved demon that punishes children who are naughty by beating them and then dragging them to Hell. In folklore of the German and Pennsylvania Dutch, Belsnickel is a fur-clad being who brings good children candy but beats the bad children with a switch.