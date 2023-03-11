SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been approved to hold the 5th annual “12 Hour Fan Fest” event. The event is scheduled for Monday, March 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and it will end at 8 p.m. There will be several local road closures and parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event. Again, this year’s event has three elements:

1. A parade of race car transport trucks through the downtown Sebring area. The parade route begins on North Ridgewood Drive at the Sebring Parkway. The parade will proceed south on North Ridgewood Drive to Circle Park Drive, continuing around Circle Park Drive to South Commerce Avenue, following South Commerce Avenue to the Sebring Parkway ending the parade.

