BARTOW — Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation called “Operation Cyber Guardian II” during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity. PCSO was assisted in the effort by police departments from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport and Tampa, as well as the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.

According to reports, the suspects communicated with and solicited who they thought were children online. Eight suspects showed up at an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to meet who they thought were children, to sexually batter them. Detectives obtained warrants for five other suspects who were arrested and booked into jails in their respective counties. Three of the suspects believed they were speaking with a parent or guardian of a child who wanted to teach their “child” to have sex or arranging for the minor to have sex with the suspect.

