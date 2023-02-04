LAKE WALES — At 6:15 a.m. Friday, officers from the Lake Wales Police Department responded to Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On scene, officers learned a 13-year-old child, Jadin Galindo, was waiting for his school bus when a 2013 GMC Sierra truck struck him.

Jadin was sitting near the center of the paved alleyway, approximately 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue, waiting for his school bus. It was dark and foggy. There were no street lights in the immediate area, only ambient light from nearby Florida’s Natural plant.

