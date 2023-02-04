LAKE WALES — At 6:15 a.m. Friday, officers from the Lake Wales Police Department responded to Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On scene, officers learned a 13-year-old child, Jadin Galindo, was waiting for his school bus when a 2013 GMC Sierra truck struck him.
Jadin was sitting near the center of the paved alleyway, approximately 30 feet from Dr. J.A. Whiltshire Avenue, waiting for his school bus. It was dark and foggy. There were no street lights in the immediate area, only ambient light from nearby Florida’s Natural plant.
Jadin lives in Lake Wales and attends McLaughlin Middle School.
The GMC Sierra was traveling east on DR. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and turned north into the alleyway where Jadin was struck. Jadin was transported to the Lake Wales AdventHealth by Polk County Emergency Medical Services. There, Jadin succumbed to his injuries.
The GMC was driven by Sherry Kinney, age 47, of Bartow. Kimberly Johnson, age 33, also of Bartow, was the front passenger in the GMC. Neither were injured in the crash.
Neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
“Our hearts break for all those involved and the loss of such a young man,” said LWPD Deputy Chief David Black.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- • From your cell phone, dial TIPS
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.