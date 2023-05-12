Police Shooting Teen-Florida

Police units block off 10th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after a shooting that wounded a Lakeland officer and a juvenile.

 SARA MEGAN WALSH/THE LEDGER via AP

LAKELAND (AP) — A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, wounding one officer and ending up in the hospital after being shot himself, officials said.

One officer was shot in the foot Wednesday evening in Lakeland, between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida, and is expected to be released from a hospital in coming days, police said. No other officers were injured.

