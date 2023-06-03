Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High near 85F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.