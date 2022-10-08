HARDEE COUNTY — Like Hurricane Charley 18 years ago, Hurricane Ian was expected to enter Florida north of Tampa. However, at the last minute, it turned east to slam into Southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast and continued inland with the eye passing over the Center of Great Apes in Hardee County. A huge storm in width, it stayed on top of us for over 15 hours with at least six hours of that as a Category 3 storm with 120-135 mph gusts.
The rain came down in torrents creating major erosion with deep troughs throughout the sanctuary pathways. Flooding everywhere with 18 inches of rain, our little creek became raging rapids overflowing its banks. Large oaks, pines, palms, and stands of bamboo were upended and split with the strong gale force winds and already saturated ground. The sanctuary is now littered with downed trees, limbs, branches, and other storm debris (fallen fencing, shade tarps, and roof shingles). It will take us weeks to clean up the tree and limb debris, repair the pathways and roofs, rebuild our fences, replace materials, and gather needed supplies.
However, the good news is that all the orangutans and chimpanzees (as well as our staff) stayed safe and protected ... and that’s the most important thing.
Our staff members are superheroes doing an amazing amount of work before, during, and after the storm. Experiencing direct hits from four previous hurricanes here (Irma five years ago ... and Charley, Francis, and Jeanne 18 years ago), we knew what we needed to do to prepare the sanctuary. Our maintenance team spent days installing storm shutters on the ape buildings, veterinary clinic, office buildings, and staff houses.
Caregivers, the nutrition team, and office staff stocked up on supplies including gas for our generators, water, ape food, medications, lanterns, batteries, and other necessities needed to support 69 great apes and the staff who stayed with them.
The apes were well taken care of during the hurricane. They were all secure inside their sturdily built nighthouses with their caregivers there with them day and night during the storm. Once the winds died down, the staff immediately got to work at dawn clearing the debris from habitats, checking welds, and securing areas so that the apes could safely go outside and into their outdoor habitats.
While the rest of Florida was hit to some degree, the devastation along the Florida Gulf Coast and into southwest Central Florida where the Center for Great Apes is located is astounding. Losing power, phones, and the internet (with intermittent cell coverage) was a challenge in cleaning up and caring for the apes. However, our community and volunteers are helping us toward recovery, and we are so grateful for this support.
We still need financial support for our efforts to repair, replace, and clean up. Some of the more expensive items include replacing ripped shade areas over the newest chimp habitats ($22K), rebuilding flooded and washed out pathways with shell rock ($8-10K), repairing ape climbing structures ($6K), hiring tree-cutting services ($13-15K), and restoring the sanctuary back to its natural, beautiful grounds.
As always, we continue to need help in providing our amazing chimpanzees and orangutans with quality veterinary care, nourishing food, safe and enriching habitats, and care from our heroic and compassionate staff.
Patti Ragan is founding director of the Center for Great Apes.