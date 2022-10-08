HARDEE COUNTY — Like Hurricane Charley 18 years ago, Hurricane Ian was expected to enter Florida north of Tampa. However, at the last minute, it turned east to slam into Southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast and continued inland with the eye passing over the Center of Great Apes in Hardee County. A huge storm in width, it stayed on top of us for over 15 hours with at least six hours of that as a Category 3 storm with 120-135 mph gusts.

The rain came down in torrents creating major erosion with deep troughs throughout the sanctuary pathways. Flooding everywhere with 18 inches of rain, our little creek became raging rapids overflowing its banks. Large oaks, pines, palms, and stands of bamboo were upended and split with the strong gale force winds and already saturated ground. The sanctuary is now littered with downed trees, limbs, branches, and other storm debris (fallen fencing, shade tarps, and roof shingles). It will take us weeks to clean up the tree and limb debris, repair the pathways and roofs, rebuild our fences, replace materials, and gather needed supplies.

