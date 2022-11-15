Turtle Release

In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, releases Ian, a rescued juvenile green sea turtle, about 20 miles off Key West, Fla., in the Gulf Stream.

 RAY LEE/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A green sea turtle named after Hurricane Ian was among 15 injured sea turtles released in Gulf Stream waters off Key West by staff from a turtle hospital and members of a powerboat racing team vying for the sport’s world championship.

“Ian” was found buried in seaweed by a family cleaning a boat ramp after the storm’s tropical storm-force winds brushed Key West on Sept. 29. The tiny turtle was taken to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, where it was treated with fluids and diet and nursed back to health.

