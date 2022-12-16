BARTOW — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Henry Madera Jr. of Mulberry who was wanted by the Reading City Police Department in Pennsylvania for third degree murder and other felonies.
On Dec. 12, the Reading City Police Department contacted PCSO detectives asking for assistance in locating Madera. Earlier in 2022, Madera was involved in a fight at a park in Reading, Pennsylvania where two people were shot, one of whom died. Madera is believed to be one of the shooters and testified in October before a Pennsylvania grand jury on the charges.
Deputies learned that following his grand jury testimony, Madera fled to Florida and enrolled at Mulberry High School on Oct. 14, 2022.
On Dec. 12, the Pennsylvania grand jury issued a warrant for Madera’s arrest.
PCSO detectives located Madera at Mulberry High School and arrested him.
“Partnerships with other law enforcement agencies are invaluable, and this is a great example. Running from another state after committing murder, doesn’t place you outside of law enforcement’s reach,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Madera was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face the following 2022 charges: third degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy – aggravated assault, possession of firearms without a license, perjury, false swearing during an official proceeding, and recklessly endangering another person.