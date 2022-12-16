BARTOW — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Henry Madera Jr. of Mulberry who was wanted by the Reading City Police Department in Pennsylvania for third degree murder and other felonies.

On Dec. 12, the Reading City Police Department contacted PCSO detectives asking for assistance in locating Madera. Earlier in 2022, Madera was involved in a fight at a park in Reading, Pennsylvania where two people were shot, one of whom died. Madera is believed to be one of the shooters and testified in October before a Pennsylvania grand jury on the charges.

Recommended for you