BARTOW — A single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning, south of Lakeland resulted in the death of the 18-year old driver and serious injuries to an 18-year old passenger.
At about 1:29 a.m., a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a resident who lives near the crash site at County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive. It was about two minutes prior that the resident heard the crash and went outside to investigate and then signaled the approaching deputy who was en route to an unrelated call for service.
Polk County Fire Rescue, PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations, and Crime Scene Investigations also responded to the scene.
Both occupants of a black 2008 Nissan 350Z had been ejected from the car. The driver had been wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not.
The driver was identified as Luis Yadiel Nieves Boria of Lakeland. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, identified as Thomas Terry of Lakeland, suffered a broken leg, lacerations, and head trauma; he was flown to a Tampa hospital in critical condition.
Based on evidence at the scene, detectives determined that the Nissan had been traveling east on CR540A at a very high speed. After crossing through the intersection of Scott Lake Road, Nieves Boria lost control of the car. The Nissan began to rotate, left the south side of the road, and struck a large steel utility pole.
Part of the Nissan wrapped around the pole, and other parts of the car were propelled approximately 150-feet away from the pole.
The eastbound lanes of CR540A were closed for about five hours after the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.