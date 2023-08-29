Fatal Polk crash

An 18-year-old Lakeland teen was killed early Sunday morning in this crash at County Road 540A and Scott Lake Road. The passenger, also 18, was flown to a Tampa hospital with critical injuries.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BARTOW — A single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning, south of Lakeland resulted in the death of the 18-year old driver and serious injuries to an 18-year old passenger.

At about 1:29 a.m., a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a resident who lives near the crash site at County Road 540A and Quails Ridge Drive. It was about two minutes prior that the resident heard the crash and went outside to investigate and then signaled the approaching deputy who was en route to an unrelated call for service.

