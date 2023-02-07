Maryland Power Grid Charges

This photo provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office shows Brandon Russell. A Maryland woman conspired with the Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday.

 PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP, FILE

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman conspired with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday.

The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn electrical infrastructure could be a vulnerable target for domestic terrorists. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether she had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

