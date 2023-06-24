LAKE WALES — Both the manager and assistant manager of Pizzano’s Pizza, at 1326 E. State Road 60 Suite 100 in Lake Wales, found themselves behind bars Thursday after police learned pizza was not the only thing people were buying from the restaurant.

Detectives from the Lake Wales Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit launched an undercover investigation after receiving information that Leon Griffith, the manager of Pizzano’s Pizza was allegedly selling drugs from the restaurant. During the investigation, a detective called the restaurant and asked for Griffith, who gave them his personal phone number. The two later communicated about what drugs were wanted, then Griffith left the restaurant and reportedly delivered marijuana to the detective.

