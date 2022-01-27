SEBRING — House Republicans again are seeking to nix school board members’ salaries, while a Senate proposal would result in reduced pay for most county school boards.
The House proposal up for consideration during the 2022 legislative session comes after lawmakers last year refused to sign off on a measure that would have scrapped school board members’ pay.
Currently, school board salaries are based on a formula that includes county populations. They range this year from $26,965 in Liberty County to $47,189 in Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, and Palm Beach counties, according to a House staff analysis.
House Bill 1467 was approved by the House Education & Employment Committee by a 13-7 vote. It is now being reviewed by the Appropriations Committee.
The bill is sponsored by Sam Garrison, R-Orange Park and Randy Fine, R- Palm Bay.
The annual salary for the Highlands County School Board members, which is set by the legislature, is currently $35,582.
Highlands School Board Member Donna Howerton said she doesn’t know why a lot of legislation targets school board members, but noted that Gov. DeSantis has had issues with the Miami-Dade District.
In recent legislative sessions bills have been filed to set term limits for school board members and to make the elections for the board members partisan.
Howerton noted that the Highlands School District has a budget that is likely larger than the County’s and the district has more employees.
“If you give your all as a school board member, you have earned your salary,” she said. “Also, many of us on the board donate through many ways requested by organizations and kids. Which I am glad to do. I have been blessed in what I have received and happy to pay it forward.”
Chris Doolan, who represents the Small School District Council Consortium, argued that the onus on school board members warrants a salary.
“For school board members, it is a tough time right now. It’s very divisive. School board members have tremendous responsibilities, with hundreds of statutory requirements,” Doolan said.
But Garrison echoed arguments made last year when he promoted similar legislation.
Doing away with salaries would bring Florida closer to the “majority of school board members nationally” who don’t receive pay, Garrison argued Thursday.
“It’s about parents, not politicians. I want to get the politics out of it,” Garrison said. “We want to make sure our schools are focused on parental engagement and parental involvement, by eliminating, quite frankly, the financial incentive for politicians to want to use this as an opportunity to be a launching pad to a political career.”
Garrison also suggested that the money saved by cutting salaries of “school board politicians” could be used to fund positions for media specialists, who under the bill would be required to approve books for library collections and reading lists.
Senate Bill 1300, filed by Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, would set the salaries of school board members at $18,000 a year. That would constitute a cut in pay for board members in 49 of Florida’s 67 school districts, and a nearly 50% cut for members in a handful of the state’s largest districts.
The Senate Education Committee approved the bill Tuesday, which now undergoes a reference review.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.