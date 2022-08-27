BARTOW — Two different suspects arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during an undercover child pornography investigation in 2021 received multiple consecutive life sentences in the Florida state prison system. According to PCSO, they were responsible for repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old child together, and creating, filming and trading child pornography.
Egbert also sexually abused two other children.
On Aug. 22, 2022, 30-year-old David Lavin Jr. of Winter Haven pleaded no contest to 21 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, one count lewd molestation, and one count promoting sexual performance by a child. The Honorable Judge Catherine L. Combee sentenced Lavin to 27 life sentences to run consecutive in the state Florida prison system, and he was designated as a sexual predator.
On May 5, 2022, 33-year-old Harrison Egbert of Winter Haven pleaded no contest to two counts sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, and two counts lewd molestation by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12. Combee sentenced him to four life sentences to run consecutive in the state Florida prison system, and designated him as a sexual predator.
The month-long investigation conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office took place from August to September 2021.
On Sept. 16, 2021, detectives served a search warrant at the Winter Haven home of Egbert. There they located 1,000 videos and images of children as young as 2 years old being sexually battered. Egbert told detectives he had looked at “thousands” of child pornography files, some depicting “infants” on SnapChat and Instagram. He further confessed to sexually abusing three girls (ages 5, 7, and 8 years old). Egbert told detectives he videoed and photographed the sexual abuse with the help of his friend, Lavin, also of Winter Haven.
During an interview, Lavin admitted to detectives his involvement with multiple sexual battery crimes and child pornography crimes. Lavin transported one of the victims [an 8-year-old child] multiple times to Egbert’s residence and participated in the videoing and photographing of the sexual abuse.
“Through the years we have dealt with some truly despicable men who commit some of the most heinous crimes against children you can imagine, but these two are the worst of the worst. We appreciate the hard work of our detectives and the successful prosecution by State Attorney Brian Haas’ Office. Lavin and Egbert will be locked up for the rest of their lives, where they can’t hurt the most innocent of victims – our children,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.