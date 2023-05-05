BARTOW — On May 2, Michael Granger and Leila Chaney, both of Frostproof, were arrested for providing false information during a hit and run crash investigation in Frostproof. Both are correctional officers with the Florida Department of Corrections and were assigned to the Avon Park Correctional Institute. Granger’s father, 63-year-old Michael Granger, also of Frostproof, was also arrested for leaving the scene of the crash, resisting arrest, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.
Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Platt Road and South Lake Patrick Road in Frostproof at around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday and found a flipped gray 2021 Hyundai, which had rolled through a fence line and into a privately owned citrus grove, causing around $3,000 worth of damage to trees and an irrigation system. The vehicle was unoccupied, and deputies believed the driver was injured due to blood found at the scene.
Deputies located the vehicle owners, Chaney and Granger, who initially lied about who was driving the car at the time of the crash. Chaney eventually confessed that the driver was Michael Granger, and he was hiding in the house. The senior Michael Granger was found and taken to an area hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Polk County Jail.
The junior Granger, 38, was arrested for providing false information during a felony investigation, while Chaney, 29. was arrested for providing false information during a felony investigation and resisting arrest. They were released from the Polk County Jail after paying bonds.
Michael Granger, the father, was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, resisting arrest, and knowingly driving with a suspended license. He is being held without bond until a first appearance hearing.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd emphasized that there is never a good reason to leave a crash scene or lie about involvement. He encouraged people to do what is right, as it will be better for all involved in the long run.
The senior Granger’s criminal history includes grand theft of a motor vehicle and DUI. He also has previous charges from Wisconsin for DUI, refusing a breathalyzer test, theft, driving with a suspended license, and excessive speed.