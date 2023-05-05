BARTOW — On May 2, Michael Granger and Leila Chaney, both of Frostproof, were arrested for providing false information during a hit and run crash investigation in Frostproof. Both are correctional officers with the Florida Department of Corrections and were assigned to the Avon Park Correctional Institute. Granger’s father, 63-year-old Michael Granger, also of Frostproof, was also arrested for leaving the scene of the crash, resisting arrest, and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Platt Road and South Lake Patrick Road in Frostproof at around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday and found a flipped gray 2021 Hyundai, which had rolled through a fence line and into a privately owned citrus grove, causing around $3,000 worth of damage to trees and an irrigation system. The vehicle was unoccupied, and deputies believed the driver was injured due to blood found at the scene.

