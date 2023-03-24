BARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate, unrelated traffic crashes that occurred during the evening hours of Tuesday. Preliminary details about both are below:

The first crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 27 at U.S. 98 and County Road 630 in Frostproof and involved a white 2009 Porsche Targa and a gold 2002 Chevy Tahoe.

Recommended for you