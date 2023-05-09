LAKE WALES — Two Haines City men are dead and a third hospitalized following an early morning crash on U.S. 27 at the intersection of Washington Avenue. Lake Wales Police and emergency personnel were notified and responded to the scene at approximately 2:51 a.m. Monday.
Lake Wales Traffic Homicide Investigators determined that a white 2017 Cadillac, driven by Aljerume Brooks, 40, of Haines City, failed to stop for the red traffic light while traveling north on U.S. 27. Also in the vehicle was Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23, both of Haines City.
The Cadillac collided with a 2009 Kalmar Industries semi-truck type vehicle, commonly referred to as a “yard dog,” that is owned by Florida’s Natural and was driven by Dewey Hadden, 62, of Frostproof.
Both Faniel and Morton were pronounced dead at the scene. Brooks was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hadden was not injured.
This case is still under investigation. Portions of U.S. 27 were closed until 11:15 a.m. Monday while police investigated. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with traffic control and Crime Scene services during the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or from your cell phone, dial TIPS. You can also visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit a Tip” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet to provide information.