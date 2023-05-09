May 8 crash

Two Haines City men died as results of this early Monday morning crash north of Lake Wales.

 COURTESY/LAKE WALES POLICE DEPARTMENT

LAKE WALES — Two Haines City men are dead and a third hospitalized following an early morning crash on U.S. 27 at the intersection of Washington Avenue. Lake Wales Police and emergency personnel were notified and responded to the scene at approximately 2:51 a.m. Monday.

Lake Wales Traffic Homicide Investigators determined that a white 2017 Cadillac, driven by Aljerume Brooks, 40, of Haines City, failed to stop for the red traffic light while traveling north on U.S. 27. Also in the vehicle was Gary Faniel Jr., 24, and Javarcea Morton, 23, both of Haines City.

Recommended for you